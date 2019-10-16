Sullivan evacuates City Hall block

The continued degradation of a former law office building in Sullivan forced the closure of City Hall and several other businesses Wednesday as officials fear a partial collapse could entangle nearby power lines and affect an adjacent gas main.
Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb said 12 North Court Street, a three-story building and former home of Bodine Law Office, showed unexpected structural degradation this morning.
The city, therefore, decided to evacuate the block. The area affected includes Sullivan City Hall, Sullivan County Community Corrections, Followell Real Estate, Followell Law, Paws & Claws, and Toys Auto Parts (NAPA).
He said there is no timeline for the reopening of the municipal offices or private businesses. Anyone needing to reach City Hall, can still contact officials by phone.
While there had been issues in February where a corner of the building subsided and eventually collapsed, the city had been taking steps to make it safe with the hopes of preserving it.
“The city has been doing everything in its power over the last few months for the historic preservation of this building,” Lamb said. “We’ve worked with the former owner of the building and a developer that would have come in and done a historic refurbishing of the facade and reuse the building like we’ve seen on the south side of the square and elsewhere.”
However, the situation worsened Wednesday and the city has contacted demolition experts to bring the building down, Lamb said.
“We understood there were some structural issues, but at the time thought is was a $25,000 issue,” Lamb said. “When we brought in a masonry company to start doing the repair, they realized how soft the brick was and didn’t feel like the building was structurally sound to continue doing the work.
“We brought in a second engineer who then wouldn’t sign off on the building yay or nay.”
The city is now contracting a forensic engineer, due in today, to study the building.
Lamb said it’s unfortunate to see old buildings fall into disrepair and have to face the reality of demolishing a part of the city’s past, but added it’s not a problem unique to Sullivan.
“This is not a city of Sullivan issue, this in infrastructure and old buildings all across the country,” Lamb said. “We’re just an aggressive administration that’s do something about it.”
Marti Bodine, life-long Sullivan resident and wife of John Bodine, was in and out of the decrepit law office for much of the afternoon, retrieving old chairs and keepsakes not removed months before when her husband’s practice moved across the street.
She lamented the state of the building and said it was sad to see all the work she and her husband once put into the building slowly crumble away.
“Everything in there my husband and I did. We wallpapered it, sanded the floors, stained the wood, put the carpet in, decorated it, everything,” Bodine said. “We had many attorneys tell us is was one of the nicest law offices they’d ever seen.”
Bodine also reflected on the building’s past, once a dime store and popular after-school meet-up spot when she was growing up in Sullivan, long before she and her husband leased the space for his practice.
“But I guess that just shows you, if you don’t take care of something ... this is what you get,” Bodine said.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.