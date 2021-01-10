The city of Sullivan and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation have announced a new position for the city of Sullivan and surrounding community.
The community development and recreation director will be responsible for managing and leading the operations of the Sullivan Parks & Recreation Department and the City Redevelopment Commission.
This new hire will be focused on new and current quality of life initiatives in both the city of Sullivan and other Sullivan County municipality projects, with a problem-solving approach to community development needs.
Anyone interested in applying can find the job description at https://www.cityofsullivan.org/opportunities. To apply, email cover letter, resume and professional references to jobs@cityofsullivan.org. Applications are due by 4 p.m. Feb. 1.
The position was made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.’s GIFT VII initiative provided to the Wabash Valley Community Foundation through its affiliate, the Sullivan County Community Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.