A Carlisle woman is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting Monday night at gas station on Old U.S. 41 South, according to Indiana State Police.
Susan J. Brown, 65, was booked into Sullivan County jail on the Class 1 felony charge. Bond is set at $50,000, cash only.
Taken to a hospital was Faran D. Brown, 59, also of Carlisle.
Police said Faran Brown was shot after leaving the gas station about 8 p.m. and getting into a verbal altercation with Susan Brown in the lot outside. He is receiving medical treatment.
A handgun was recovered in the gas station lot, police said.
State police investigated at the request of Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom. Assisting ISP and the sheriff were Shelburn police, Vigo County Sheriff's Office, Sullivan City Medic 1, Sullivan County Ambulance Service, Carlisle Ambulance and Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.