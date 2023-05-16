A Sullivan County veteran was honored in Washington, D.C.
Corporal Marion "Wayne" Saucerman, a World War II Marine veteran, was recognized by U.S. Senator Todd Young, R-Ind., on the Senate floor.
Saucerman, a 1943 Dugger High School graduate, served in Iwo Jima where he was shot three time by an enemy. He earned the Purple Heart.
After the war, he returned to Indiana where he lived and worked until he died on May 2, 2023, at 97 years old.
"I rise to give tribute to a life well-lived, in both heroic service to his country and dedicated service back home, with great love for family and friends," Young said. "And to a Hoosier who was, in return, greatly loved."
