Sullivan County talks about substance abuse

Nineteen children were removed from their homes in Sullivan County last year due to parents with substance use disorder.
Those 19 are among 186 children in Sullivan County who have had similar experiences during the past five years.
Last year, 337 people were arrested for a substance use cause, such as drug possession or alcohol-related offenses. That’s almost one person per day.
Those statistics caught the attention of about 80 people at Friday’s panel discussion on substance use disorder at Sweet P’s Agape Cafe in downtown Sullivan.
Organized by the United Way of the Wabash Valley, the panel members shared personal stories of struggles and triumphs, and discussed how to help people affected by substance use.
Justin Copeland, a deputy with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, grew up with family members who had substance use issues. As a child, he thought drug use was normal.
But now that he is a police officer, he has compassion on the people he arrests and tries to direct them into treatment.
“The people who are using drugs are not the criminals,” Copeland said. “They are the victims. There are criminals out there. They are the people bringing drugs into our community.”
Sullivan County lacks resources to help people battle addictions, Mayor Clint Lamb agreed, noting that cost is a factor. Programs can be expensive, and for those who have lost their jobs and family support due to drugs, paying for a treatment program is not possible.
“The reality is, if you are not insured and don’t have the resources, you’re screwed,” Lamb said.
Copeland pointed out that many people being released from jail after being arrested on a drug charge don’t have a drug-free place to live or a support system that will help them recover.
Shannon Gerig, a school counselor in Greene County, agreed that many children in the schools have drug problems because of their home environment.
“They are being exposed at an early age to an environment of drugs and alcohol,” Gerig said. “When exposed at an early age, they try the drugs and then it’s hard to get them off it.”
Jennifer Padgett, a first responder who has helped get the overdose antidote Narcan distributed to many agencies, said the stigma of drug use has many people convicted that people with addiction are bad people.
“They are people who struggle and need help,” Padgett said.
Christina Pearison, owner of Sweet P’s Agape Cafe, said she opened her business as a place where people can come to talk about their issues. She has employed many people who are on court-ordered probation, she said, and she knows the struggles they have getting hired because of their criminal convictions.
Pearison said her uncle has a long history of substance use disorder, so she knows it can be exhausting to continue helping a person who frequently returns to substance use.
Recovery advocate Lacey Bond pointed out that many people with substance use disorder have undiagnosed or untreatment mental health issues. If diagnosis and treatment of those issues can begin in jail, and can be maintained upon release, it will help people maintain sobriety.
Discussing the complex issues of substance use disorder are a starting point for address the growing need for treatment and prevention in communities, said Richard Payonk, executive director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley.
The agency has created a Substance Use Disorders Council to address the issues in its six-county region.
Businesses and government cannot fix the substance use problem on their own, Payonk said, but working with community members in a collaborative effort is a good start to identify and implement programs that can help.
For more information on helping address substance use disorders, go online to www.uwwv.org.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
