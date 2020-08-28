Sullivan County sheriff warns of counterfeit money

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom is warning residents of an increase in the number of counterfeit bills circulating in the area.

He offered several ways to help spot a fake.

1. Color-shifting Ink. Going back to 1996, all bills of $5 or more have this security feature. When holding a new series bill — except for the new $5 bill — tilt it back and forth, the numeral in the lower right-hand corner should shift from green to black or from gold to green.

2. Watermark. Many of the new bills use a watermark that is a replica of the face on the bill. On other banknotes, it is an oval spot. It should only be visible when holding the bill up to the light and on the right side of the note. If the watermark is a face, it should match the face on the bill. Sometimes counterfeits bleach lower bills and reprint them with higher values, in which case the face wouldn’t match the watermark.

3. Blurry borders, printing or text. A red flag for counterfeit bills is noticeably blurry borders, printing, or text on the bill. Authentic banknotes also have micro-printing, or finely printed text located in various places on the bill. If the micro-printing is unreadable, even under a magnifying glass, it is probably counterfeit.

4. Raised Printing. All authentic banknotes have raised printing, which is difficult for counterfeiters to reproduce. To detect raised printing, run your fingernail carefully down the note. The bill warrants closer scrutiny if none is detected.

5. Security thread with micro-printing. The security thread is a thin embedded strip running from top to bottom on the face of a banknote. In the $10 and $50 bills the security strip is located to the right of the portrait, and in the $5, $20, and $100 bills it is located to the left.

Authentic bills have micro-printing in the security thread as another layer of security. Below is a list of the micro-printed phrases on authentic banknotes:

• $5 bill says “USA FIVE”

• $10 bill says “USA TEN”

• $20 bill says “USA TWENTY”

• $50 bill says “USA 50”

• $100 bill says “USA 100”

6. Ultraviolet Glow. Counterfeit detection tools and technology use ultraviolet light because it is a clear-cut way of telling if a bill is counterfeit. The security thread on authentic bills glow under ultraviolet light in various colors.

7. Red and Blue Threads. There are small red and blue threads woven into the fabric of bills. Although counterfeit printers try to replicate this effect by printing a pattern of red and blue threads onto counterfeit bills. If the printing is surface level it is likely the bill is counterfeit.

8. Serial Numbers. The letter that starts a bill’s serial number corresponds to a specific year, so if the letter doesn’t match the year printed on the bill, it is counterfeit. Below is the list of letter-to-year correspondence:

• E = 2004

• G = 2004A

• I = 2006

• J = 2009

• L = 2009A

If you suspect you have received a counterfeit bill, report it to your bank or local police immediately.