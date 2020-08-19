The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon along County Road 700 East near County Road 350 North.
Deputy David Holmes reported a blue passenger car was northbound, when it was overtaken by a white vehicle, possibly a pickup truck.
Early indications are the truck was northbound, and attempted to pass the blue car, when the two vehicles collided. The blue car ran off the right side of the road and struck a bridge abutment. The white truck continued on without stopping.
The driver of the blue vehicle was identified as Heather Reeves, 33, Hymera. Reeves was flown to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.
A passenger in the blue car, identified as Aaron Evans, was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital in serious condition.
Sheriff’s officials called on the Indiana State Police CSI to assist with collection of paint scrapings.
Officials are asking for the public to be aware of a white colored pickup with fresh passenger-side damage and possibly showing blue paint transfer.
Anyone with information should contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 812-268-4308 or report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 812-238-STOP.
