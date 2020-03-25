Sullivan County sheriff seeks help with burglary case

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office seeks help identifying this owner or driver of this pickup truck and trailer, possibly used in a recently burglary. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 812-268-4308 or report anonymously at 812-238-STOP (7867).

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help identifying a burglary and trespassing suspect.

Sheriff Clark Cottom said the incident in question happened about 4 p.m. March 18 on Indiana 63 between Fairbanks and Prairie Creek in northwestern Sullivan County.

Security video captured two individuals entering a pole barn.

The suspect vehicle is a four-wheel drive 2007-2014 GMC Sierra crew cab. It is white or light in color and has a matching camper shell. The pickup was pulling a flatbed, single-axle trailer.

The sheriff said the the vehicle owner may operate a hauling for hire business.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 812-268-4308 or report anonymously at 812-238-STOP (7867).

Tags

Recommended for you