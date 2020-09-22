Sullivan County sheriff seeks burglary suspect

Sullivan County sheriff's investigators are looking for a suspect in a burglary that occurred between 4 p.m. Saturday and and 2 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of West County Road 300 North.
The suspect fled in a gray Ford Ranger pickup truck.
The sheriff's office in a news release said it has not ruled out the suspect is Dalton Hood, who police have been searching for over the past week.
Hood, 21, of Crawford County, is wanted on multiple warrants in Sullivan and Crawford Counties. The warrants are for weapon offenses, drugs charges and theft. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 812-268-4308.
