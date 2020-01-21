Code-breaking is not usually part of Kerri Alumbaugh’s duties at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
But the accountant recently proved she can make sense of a string of pictographs by solving the Crack the Emoji Code contest at the Acorn Grill in Sullivan.
The prize – a year of free dining at the comfort food restaurant – has been transformed, however, into a prize not just for Alumbaugh, but for all of her co-workers at the sheriff’s department.
“I just want them to know they are loved and they are appreciated,” Alumbaugh said of the 60 full-time and part-time employees who will each receive a $100 gift card from Acorn Grill.
Restaurant owner Brandon Knoepfle was open to Alumbaugh’s request that she share her prize with her co-workers, rather than accept a year of steak dinners for herself.
“It was easy to make the decision to respond to that act of kindness,” Knoepfle said.
On Tuesday, Alumbaugh talked about sharing her prize when Knoepfle came to the sheriff’s department with 60 gift cards loaded with $100 each.
Many of the employees did not know they will receive the gift cards, Alumbaugh said. She wrote a letter explaining to each of them why she is sharing her prize.
She worked on the contest with five or six other co-workers during breaks in their day. As of Tuesday morning, only a few of the deputies, jail officers, dispatchers and other staff working at the sheriff’s department and jail knew about the prize.
The Emoji code – symbols strung together to form a sentence – was slowly solved over time. Since the contest limited entries to one attempt per person per day, Alumbaugh said several people were submitting their entries. She happened to be at home on the day she submitted the winner.
The sentence was “Running late, juggling family and work life balance. No worries, you can order Acorn Grill online for to go or we’ll deliver. Feel free to share.” Emoji symbols included word play such as an ant for “and” and a sheep [ewe] for “you” and a whale for “we’ll.”
Cracking the code was a group effort that made her feel like she didn’t win on her own and should share her prize.
“I had the feeling that I hadn’t done enough, that they had worked harder than me,” she said.
A person of Christian faith, Alumbaugh said she also was impressed when she was in Acorn Grill and saw an image on the wall referencing a Bible verse to “Ask, Seek and Knock” to receive what is wanted. That gave her confidence to ask for the shared prize, even though the contest rules posted online said the prize was for the winner only.
“God just laid it on my heart that I needed to talk to Brandon. I needed to discuss with him that I hadn’t solved it on my own,” she said. “There are these other people who deserve it as much as I did.”
Alumbaugh asked Knoepfle to consider sharing $20 gift cards with the other employees.
She was surprised when he loaded $100 on each gift card.
“That reminded me that God is so much bigger,” Alumbaugh said.
As a single mother, she said she has known that times can be tough and money can be short, so sharing her good fortune seemed like the right thing to do.
Knoepfle agreed.
He said he hopes to build on the success of this contest to come up with future challenges.
More information about the contest and the restaurant, located at 418 ½ S. Section St., Sullivan, can be found online at www.acorngrill.com.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
