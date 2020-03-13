A correctional officer at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle faces charges after an allegation of battery to an inmate.
Jaymison Bennett, 26 of Sullivan County, is charged with official misconduct, a Level 6 felony, and battery, a Class A misdemeanor, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
An allegation was made that an offender inmate had been battered Feb. 27. Correctional investigators opened an investigation and Bennett was placed on suspension.
Results of the investigation were was presented to the Sullivan County Prosecutor's Office on March 12, resulting in an arrest warrant being issued. Bennett was subsequently arrested and taken to Sullivan County Jail.
Bennett began working for IDOC in October 2018. He is suspended pending termination.
The department said there is an ongoing investigation, and it will release additional information should there be other arrests.
