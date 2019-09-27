The Sullivan County Night Out will be held at the Sullivan Civic Center from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.
There will be police, fire, medical and support services personnel from throughout the Wabash Valley there to greet the public. Both McGruff the Crime Fighting Dog and Sparky the Fire Dog will be visiting with the kids.
For entertainment, there will be DJ music, games and plenty of giveaways. SWAT teams, helicopters, and a dive team will be on hand.
