A Sullivan County man was hospitalized after his car was struck by a train Tuesday evening in Greene County.
Matthew Pugh, 23, of Carlisle was driving a 2021 Dodge Charger southwest of Linton when he attempted to cross railroad tracks and his car was struck on the passenger side by a train.
Pugh was taken by ambulance to Greene County General Hospital, then transferred via Air Evac to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.
The 5:38 p.m. crash is being investigation by the Greene County Sheriff's Department.
