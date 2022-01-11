Sullivan County man dies in mining accident

A Sullivan County man died in an underground mining accident at the Sunrise Coal Mine in Oaktown.
Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan confirmed the miner who died was Brian Rodriguez, 35, of Oaktown.
According to a Facebook post by Sunrise Coal LLC, Rodriquez had been in the mining industry for 9 ½ years.
Rodriguez was a graduate of North Knox High School and served two combat duties in Iraq as a Marine. He is survived by his wife, Megan, and seven children, the Sunrise Coal post said.
Two ambulances from Sullivan County responded to the mine around 11:15 p.m. Friday, Sheriff Clark Cottom said. The investigation revealed the accident occurred underground in Knox County. Cottom notified Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan, who responded to the scene.
The Federal Mine Safety Health Administration, Indiana State Investigator of Indiana Bureau of Mines and officials from Sunrise Coal are currently investigating the accident.
