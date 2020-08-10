Sullivan County issues COVID-19 alerts

Sullivan County has reported several developments regarding COVID-19, including an infection at the treasurer's office and notifications from two church organizations regarding services that might have produced infections.
In county government, the Sullivan County Treasurers Office will be working remotely this week week after Treasurer Janna Johnson announced she had tested positive for COVID-19 after an exposure the weekend of July 31.
The office is closed to the public this week except for appointments. Also, Johnson advised if anyone has been in contact with her or her Monday, Aug. 3, to Thursday, Aug. 6, and are symptomatic, they should contact their healthcare provider.
There remain these ways to submit taxes payable to the county:
• By mail, 100 courthouse square room #201, Sullivan, IN 47882. Include a self addressed, stamped envelope to receive a receipt;
• Online- a small convenience fee applies;
• By downloading the Pay Gov app on your smart phone. Payment location code #3119;
• By Phone- 1-866-480-8552 a small convenience fee applies;
• Drop box located outside the north courthouse door.
Church service alerts
Additionally, the Sullivan County Health Department is issuing alerts when three or more households are involved in a common event, location or gathering and there is a possibility of exposure to COVID-19. The health department over the weekend issued alerts regarding:
• Church-related activities at the Carlisle Christian Church between the dates of Aug. 2 and Aug. 8.
• Abundant Grace House of Prayer church services on July 26 or Aug. 2 and/or the revival of July 26 through July 29.
Symptoms awareness
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and new loss of taste and/or smell.
The health deprtment advises if you begin to experience symptoms of COVID-19, seek testing and self-isolate from your family. Remain self-isolated until you have your test results. Testing sites can be found at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1116.
For questions, contact the Sullivan County Health Department at 812-268-0224.
