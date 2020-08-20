Whether measuring by 7-day positivity rate or by number of new positive cases, Sullivan County has recently found itself among the state’s hardest hit in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

Just two weeks ago Sullivan County had 91 positive cases. The state’s Thursday tally shown the county to have 222 positive cases, an 144% increase in 14 days.

The county’s 18.7% positivity rate over the past week is good enough for third highest among the state’s 92 counties, trailing only Adams (21.3%) and Pike (18.7%) counties.

But all those numbers are the complicated way to convey the Sullivan County Health Department Administrator’s more simple message to Sullivan County residents, “We must do better.”

Administrator Ryan Irish said many of the county’s recent cases have stemmed from people refusing to quarantine.

Irish said residents have felt the need to get tested, but then won’t follow the department’s recommendation to quarantine at home until that person’s test results come back.

“And when they’re out in public like that, they’re only exposing others to the virus,” Irish said. “And so you’re seeing infections at these different social gatherings, get-togethers and other events within the county.”

Five times in the past two weeks county officials have issued notices of possible exposure to the public, including;

• An Aug. 14 notice from Northeast School Corp. involving North Central High School’s football team.

• An Aug. 10 notice of a positive case in the county treasurer’s office.

• An Aug. 9 notice of a positive case in Sullivan City Hall.

• An Aug. 9 notice of possible exposure to a positive case at Carlisle Christian Church.

• An Aug. 8 notice of possible exposure to a positive case at Abundant Grace House of Prayer.

Irish said his department has pushed information and warnings through every channel available, but has no way to enforce the recommendations it makes.

“We give people specific instructions depending on their situation,” Irish said. “If you’re waiting for a test result, we ask you don’t go out until those results are back.

“If it’s a positive COVID patient we tell them to quarantine for 10 days. And then anyone who has spent more than 15 minutes or been within 6 feet of that patient should quarantine for 14 days.

But that’s all we can tell them.”

Irish said the department recommends that social gatherings be limited, but is ultimately leaving that decision up to the individual or organization putting on an event.

He said events like the Hymera Seafood Festival, which is still slated to go on this year, can be held in such a way that possible exposure to the virus is limited. Using a drive-thru style takeaway dinner and denying on-site vendors, Irish says the event can be safe.

But other events that have no safety or mitigation plans are discouraged, he said.

Along with it’s general rise in cases, Sullivan this week saw COVID-19 make its way into one of the county’s nursing facilities.

Miller’s Merry Manor-Sullivan reported six positive cases among its residents and pending tests for seven others.

In a statement Wednesday from Miller’s Senior Living Community, the company said it is following physicians’ orders for each of the patients and is following guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Indiana State Department of Health.

Irish said he’s been in contact with Miller’s leadership, which he said is working to contain the spread of the virus.

“They’re taking a lot of precautionary measures over there,” Irish said. “I personally delivered some N95 masks and asked if they had any other needs and told them to reach out if they needed anything.”

Irish said the advice his department is pushing out today is little different than when the virus found a home in the Valley five months ago.

“We’ve said many times that Sullivan County residents need to wear their masks out in public,” Irish said. “If you feel you’re experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, go get tested but don’t go out and about in public.

“Wash your hands frequently. And decide whether or not you really need to attend that social event or special gathering or event that might be happening. Social distance when in public and wear a face covering. It’s what we’ve been recommending.”

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.