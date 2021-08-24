Sullivan County Republicans will caucus on Sept. 4 to select a new coroner, said Cheryl Waterman, GOP county chair.
The caucus will be held at 10 a.m. at the Mark Leo Reed Youth Center on the county’s courthouse square.
Nineteen precinct committee members will select a new coroner. The caucus is not open to the public.
“We have three candidates and we have more applicants I spoke with who are considering mailing in” a candidacy, Waterman said Tuesday.
“If they all send a letter, there will be eight candidates,” the county chair said.
Candidates must mail in a candidacy to the party chair to be received on or before Sept. 1.
“That is when I have to received them in the mail. It has to be postmarked by the U.S. mail on or before Sept 1. I am not doing hand delivery,” Waterman said.
Former Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett was found dead in his vehicle on Aug. 16 by Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom. He’d been reported missing earlier that day, and Cottom had initiated a countywide search.
Tackett, 56, of Sullivan, was under investigation by the Indiana State Police after allegations of soliciting a minor for sex.
After an autopsy by the Vigo County Coroner’s Office, police said Tackett died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.
