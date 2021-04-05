Sullivan County deputies arrest stabbing suspect

Sullivan County sheriff's deputies on Monday arrested a suspect in a Gibson County stabbing.
Travis Allen Flowers, 29, of Patoka, was found hiding in a residence in Hymera, Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said in a news release.
Flowers, wanted on a warrant charging aggravated battery, was arrested without incident and transferred to Gibson County.
The victim in the stabbing was treated at at Evansville hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
