Sullivan County deputies arrest stabbing suspect

Sullivan County sheriff's deputies on Monday arrested a suspect in a Gibson County stabbing.

Travis Allen Flowers, 29, of Patoka, was found hiding in a residence in Hymera, Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said in a news release.

Flowers, wanted on a warrant charging aggravated battery, was arrested without incident and transferred to Gibson County.

The victim in the stabbing was treated at at Evansville hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you