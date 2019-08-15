The Sullivan County Council voted Thursday evening to nearly triple the county's income tax to fund the construction of a new jail and other future projects.
In a 4-3 vote, the council raised what was one of the state's lowest county income taxes, 0.6%, to 1.7%.
Council members Tim Abrams, Logan Pearison, Curt Bedwell and Nick Cullison voted in favor of the tax hike. Council president Duane Wampler, vice president Jerry Payne and member Larry Kinnett voted against.
A near tripling of the county's local income tax will see the average earner in Sullivan County paying an additional $255 a year in taxes while the median household will see its taxes increased by more than $500 per year, according to United States Census Bureau data for per capita and median household incomes for Sullivan County.
And while each of the council members, and the dozens of Sullivan County residents in attendance, agreed the county will need a new jail in the near future, the rub came in deciding how much of a hike would be justified.
Wampler said raising the local income tax to 1.7% is entirely too much, and a hike that wouldn't leave much room to raise taxes in the future.
"I would like to see us leave some wiggle room," Wampler told his fellow council members and the near 50 people in attendance. "... I think we could do with a lot less than 1.7%. And then that would give us some room when some else major happens in the future."
But Pearison, and a majority of his fellow council members, believed one large tax hike would allow the county to build a new jail in the near future and begin funding other projects that have seen budget cuts over the past few years.
"We need to make sure that Sullivan is here in 12 years, bigger and better," Pearison said. "The [Sullivan County] Commissioners have fought hard to stay where we're at, but we need to be able fund the Commissioners so they can fight for something better.
"You all say, 'Logan, that county doesn't have this or the county doesn't have that.' And I said in my first budget meeting just about a year ago that we cut $1.2 million out of our budget, $400,000 of which came from the Commissioner's road fund. But with this tax, we shouldn't have to cut any more from the road fund and they should be able to build and able to incentivize an industrial park."
And while the four affirming council members constituted the majority of the council, they were by far the minority when figuring for public sentiment at Thursday evening's meeting.
Many residents asked the council to justify its reasoning for raising taxes by so much at one time. Mike Jones said he understands the county needs money, but can't believe they'd need so much all at once.
"I'm not trying to be an a-- about this but at least be realistic," Jones said. "You all want to try and fill your coffers while you still have the ability to do so, and that's understandable. But what's your justification for the public?
"What you're talking about, take a county employee for example, is taking an additional $40 a week out of their pay."
The tax hike takes effect Oct. 1.
