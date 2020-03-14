Sullivan County arrest yields meth, other drugs

An arrest in Sullivan County netted about 50 grams of methamphetamine, along with a variety of other drugs and paraphernalia.
Sullivan Sheriff Clark Cottom said James Wilburn, 39, of Arnold, Missouri, was arrested and faces charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, invasion of privacy, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, and a schedule 4 controlled substance.
His bond is set at $74,000.
Cottom said on March 5 at about 11:40 p.m. police responded to a report of a person violating a protective order. When officers arrived they found a male, later identified as Wilburn, sitting in his vehicle.
Police said Wilburn had an active warrant for invasion of privacy and was to be considered armed and dangerous. Police said Wilburn seemed nervous and kept looking back into his vehicle. Police said they then saw through the open door of the vehicle a white powdery substance that looked similar to meth.
Wilburn consented to a search of the vehicle, where officers discovered about 50 grams of meth and a variety of legend drugs and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff said in a news releae.
