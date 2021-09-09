Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Public Access Program staff have been renovating and constructing new ramps across Indiana’s waterways and water bodies.
Those include the newly renovated ramp along the Kankakee River in Shelby, which previously was difficult to use due to built-up sediment.
The ramp’s new orientation should prevent the problem from reoccurring and allow boaters to access the river year-round. Ramps at Green Valley Pond Public Fishing Area and Daredevil Pit at Chinook Fish & Wildlife Area also received some needed upgrades this summer.
Renovations are underway for the Lake of the Woods and Koontz Lake Public Access Sites in Marshall County and Riverview Public Access Site in Sullivan County. A new canoe/kayak launch along the Big Blue River in Knightstown and renovations for Golden Lake and Fox Lake are also on the program’s agenda for later this year.
DNR staff said they look forward to continuing to provide quality access to Indiana’s waters through these free-to-use sites. Find a public access site near you on the DNR’s “Where to Fish” map.
