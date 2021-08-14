Sullivan coroner under investigation

Indiana State Police at Putnamville have confirmed an investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett on allegations of soliciting a minor for sex.
ISP Sgt. Matt Ames confirmed the investigation, but declined to comment on the ongoing probe, which is ISP policy.
Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom and Prosecutor Ann Smith-Mischler released statements Friday.
About 6:30 Thursday, Cottom said, Sullivan County dispatch was notified by a citizen concerning a video posted on YouTube.
The video contained allegations of a potential criminal act committed by Tackett.
Cottom said he reviewed the complaint and forwarded the information to Mischler.
Cottom said he was told the Indiana State Police had received a similar complaint, and that agency would lead the investigation.
As for death investigations in Sullivan County, Cottom said existing protocol directs law enforcement to respond to death scenes and conduct a preliminary investigation.
Indiana statute is clear when the coroner’s office should be summoned concerning a death investigation, Cottom said.
If the coroner is required, Chief Deputy Coroner Randy Beller will handle those callouts until further notice.
Cottom said he has also confirmed with the Indiana State Coroner’s Board that Sullivan County may call upon surrounding county coroners to assist with death investigations.
The sheriff said he made contact with Vigo County Coroner Dr. Janie Myers late Thursday, and she has pledged her office’s assistance.
Cottom said he could not speculate on how long the county will be handling coroner callouts in this manner, saying only a clearer picture on this situation will come in the next few days or weeks.
Prosecutor Mischler said the Indiana Crimes Against Children unit has been notified. She said the prosecutor’s office has no additional information more than what the public has already seen from the YouTube video.
“This case is complicated by the fact that it was not initiated by law enforcement and may involve another state jurisdiction. We need to let the investigation run its course, and my office will proceed accordingly once it is completed,” she said.
The internet program Expose Your Local Pedofile posted a YouTube video about an encounter with Tackett, including screenshots of text messages Tackett sent to a person he believed was a 14-year-old girl. The text messages include a photo Tackett sent of himself.
Tackett reportedly drove to Henderson, Kentucky, to meet the teen. The YouTube video shows Tackett arriving at a park area along the Ohio River and walking around with a cell phone in his hand. Tackett is wearing a black shirt with a Sullivan County Coroner logo.
When approached by an EYLP representative with a video camera, Tackett identifies himself, but soon leaves the area in a pickup truck with a Sullivan County license plate.
The Tribune-Star’s attempts to reach Tackett by phone and by fax were without success.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.