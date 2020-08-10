A gradual reopening of Sullivan City Hall begins this week for town employees, but not for the public, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three employees in the town clerk-treasurer's office had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks.
Mayor Clint Lamb said he plans a Zoom conference call Tuesday morning to talk with city hall employees about the gradual return to work.
“We want to make sure people are comfortable with returning,” Lamb said, adding the facility has been sanitized and safety measures will be in place.
Lamb said he and other city department heads have all been tested for COVID-19 recently and had negative results.
City government has not been shut down, he said, even though city hall has been closed to the public since March 18. The public has been able to pay utility and trash bills online, at the city hall drop box, or by calling the clerk-treasurer's office to process payments by phone or by appointment.
City employees will continue to schedule work hours to limit their contact time with each other in the office, he said.
