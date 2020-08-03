Sullivan City Hall employees will work remotely this week as a result of a positive COVID-19 case within the city's administration. City Hall will continue to remain closed to the public, the mayor said in a news release.
"Although we are working remotely, city government can't and won't shut down," said Mayor Clint Lamb. "After consulting with health experts, we have made this decision to protect our employees and the entire Sullivan community."
Citizens are encouraged to continuing paying bills online or through the City Hall drop box. Citizens are also welcomed to pay bills over the phone by calling 812-268-6077. Although office calls will not be answered, City employees will be checking voice messages regularly and returning calls in the order they are received.
Updates and hours of operation will be announced later in the week.
