The city of Sullivan will begin allowing a limited number of employees back into Sullivan City Hall beginning Tuesday.
It was announced earlier this week three Sullivan City Hall employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb, department heads and several employees opted to get tested as a precaution. Those tests have come back negative.
Sullivan City Hall will remain closed to the public until further notice.
