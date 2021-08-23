Sullivan breaks ground on community pool

The city of Sullivan has broken ground on a newly renovated pool that is expected to open in spring 2022.
Said Mayor Clint Lamb, “There has been no better time than now to get creative with our community space. Tourism, outdoor space, health and wellness and recreation has become essential for the quality of life of our citizens. The City of Sullivan Community Pool addresses each and every one of these, and honors over half a century of our pool’s history.”
Speakers at the Aug. 19 event also included Ellen Tucker, president of the City Parks Board; John Montgomery, board president of the Sullivan County Chamber of Commerce; and Kym Webster of Renosys.
The pool will include something for all ages including a kiddy pool with various fountain and water features, a lily pad walkway, two water slides, a diving board, removable swim lanes for competitive swimming, and a rock-climbing wall.
The elevated pool deck will include games, loungers, and dry seating. The concession stand and pool deck will also be catered to those wishing to stop by for a light meal or snack. The city anticipates using the pool deck as event space. The pool deck will have availability to be a destination even outside of the traditional pool season.
“We have thought creatively about this pool, and how it can serve all members of the community,” Lamb said.
Through a marketing and fundraising campaign called Splash Sullivan, the city has raised over $15,000 dollars to contribute to the overall goal. Corporate donations include namesake opportunities for the pool’s amenities.
To donate to the pool’s fundraising efforts, visit www.wvcf.org/sullivancitypool.
