The city of Sullivan is beginning $1 million worth of repaving this week with the help of the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The works is expected to last through September.
A grant for local road projects is through the first round of Community Crossings Matching Grants Program, a part of Indiana's Next Level Roads program.
“The City of Sullivan, myself and all the citizens I've spoken with are very excited about getting 17 streets and/or sections of streets paved with new asphalt this year,” J.D. Wilson, city director of public works, said in a news release. It would be difficult to get that amount of paving done without state help, he added.
A tentative timeline for paving throughout the rest of 2023:
• On Monday, the concrete contractor, United Consulting Engineers, started working on curb ramps and corners.
• The week of July 31-Aug. 4, the asphalt crews will start paving streets behind the concrete workers.
• Sept. 1 is the target completion date for milestone asphalting.
Local utilities companies like Ohio Valley Gas Company, Frontier Utilities and American Water are diligently completing all work prior to street paving to avoid any street cuts in the new asphalt.
Also, the Sullivan School Corp. is constantly communicating with students’ families and bus drivers to be best prepared for reroutes during the asphalting.
Citizens are asked to remove parked vehicles in designated areas before paving begins.
Schedules will be tentative and subject to change. The hired concrete contractor and their team as well as the asphalt crews have been made aware of the Corn Festival dates (Sept. 20-23) and plan to complete work prior to that event.
