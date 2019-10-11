The city of Sullivan has been awarded $1 million in Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) funding.
The Community Crossing Matching Grant Program was created in 2016 to fund local road and bridge improvements within the state. Sullivan has been a recipient of the Community Crossing funding since the inception of the program.
Former Sullivan mayor and current City Councilman Gene Bohnam said he is thrilled to projects come to fruition.
"We are accomplishing things that used to be on our wish list,” Bohnam said in a news release.
“The city of Sullivan looks forward to continuing our partnership with the Indiana Department of Transportation and continuing our partnership with the State of Indiana,” said Mayor Clint Lamb. The city "has never received this much funding for street paving. This is truly historic.
