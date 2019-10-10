The city of Sullivan on Wednesday was presented a $20,000 grant from the Sullivan County Community Foundation for the city’s Central Plaza aquatic feature.
The aquatic feature will be centrally located in Sullivan Central Plaza, a block of land in downtown Sullivan that houses the Sullivan Civic Center and access to the city’s continuously developing greenway system.
“We are excited and proud to once again continue our partnerships with the Sullivan County Community Foundation and Wabash Valley Community Foundation," Mayor Clint Lamb said in a news release. "
The splash pad is proposed to begin construction in 2020.
