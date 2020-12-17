The city of Sullivan has been awarded a $600,000 state grant to upgrade its flood drainage system, including the installation of storm sewers.
Also, the Vermillion County town of Dana and the Clay County town of Carbon each were awarded $700,000 for water system improvements.
The federal funds are among 12 grants totaling $8 million for rural communities across Indiana.
The announcement of the grants to improve water infrastructure came this morning from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
“These grants are vital to Indiana’s economic success as these projects should improve the quality of life in these rural communities,” Crouch said in a news release. “Collaborations between federal, state and local partners as they invest in the state’s water infrastructure is a win for Hoosiers as we work toward a stronger Indiana.”
Sullivan's grant targets flood drainage improvements. The project will install new storm sewers along Price Street starting at State Street and extending across Section Street. Inlets will be added to each intersection along this route and as needed along the existing shallow ditches. Once complete, this project will help to reduce flooding during and after rain events.
Dana's project is a system-wide comprehensive rehabilitation of system components upgrades/improvements: wellfield, water treatment plant, storage facility and distribution system. This project will allow the town to provide necessary emergency back-up power at the town’s wellfield and water treatment plant, improve water supply, transmission and treatment, increase water storage capacity and provide accurate water metering to cut down water loss/unbilled water usage.
Carbon will rehabilitate the town’s original water infrastructure and components by elevating the water tank, complete a booster station rehabilitation and install water main upgrades.
The state of Indiana distributes Community Development Block Grant funds to rural communities which assist units of local government with various community projects such as: infrastructure improvement, downtown revitalization, public facilities and economic development.
“Ensuring rural communities have the necessary infrastructure in place has never been more crucial as we continue to cope with COVID-19,” said Denny Spinner, Executive Director of OCRA. "Indiana's rural communities must have a foundation to build on to enable them to be on the road to recovery, and water projects such as these are essential as leaders focus on the health and safety needs of their residents. This is another example of state and local leadership coming together to improve the quality of life for Hoosiers across the state.”
For this round’s grantees, OCRA will delay the start of the administration process until after the holidays. The first round of the 2021 CDBG program will open March 29. Additionally, the suspension of Main Street Revitalization Program and Public Facilities Program will continue. All eligible programs for 2021 were included in the OCRA calendar and additional information will be provided in March.
Funding for OCRA’s CDBG programs originates from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program and is administered for the State of Indiana by OCRA. For more program information, visit in.gov/ocra/cdbg.htm.
The Stormwater Improvement Program strives to reduce flooding, to cut stormwater treatment and energy costs, to protect rivers, lakes and vital landscape and generate jobs to spur economic revitalization. Types of activities that are eligible for this grant funding include stormwater improvements, as well as demolition and/or clearance.
Also, Putnam County was awarded $700,000 for water system improvements to the Van Bibber Lake conservancy district. This project is a full-system rehabilitation and upgrade of all original, 1970s water distribution system components and the construction of a new water treatment plant. This project will also increase water main sizes to improve system-wide pressure, flow and flushing capabilities, and enhance isolation capabilities during future leaks.
