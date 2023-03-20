The city of Sullivan was among 38 cities, towns and counties to be awarded $127.6 million in federal transportation funding for 2028 projects.
Sullivan was awarded $2.9 million for a project to improve North Main Street between Graysville Street and Wolfe Street and improve Wolfe Street between Cross Street and Main Street.
Also in the Wabash Valley, the town of Cloverdale in Putnam county was awarded $31,500 for a sign inventory of the town.
The federal funding, combined with local matches, will bring about $156.9 million in improvements to transportation infrastructure.
Types of projects receiving funds include 26 bridge rehabilitation/replacement projects; 11 resurfacing/reconstruction projects; three Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) projects that involve sidewalks, ADA ramps, and trails; and seven traffic safety projects.
For this latest round of funding, local communities will design, develop and purchase land for projects that would be bid during the fiscal year beginning July 2027.
While the funds awarded now are dedicated to construction, INDOT will financially participate in design, engineering, and right-of-way acquisition components for some projects.
INDOT dedicates approximately 25 percent of its federal highway funds to supporting local projects each year. Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) distribute those funds to cities, towns, and counties within the state’s larger urbanized areas while INDOT distributes funds outside MPO areas.
Communities must contribute at least 20 percent in local matching funds and meet other federal requirements to receive federal funding.
Rural communities were invited to submit project applications last fall.
