Sullivan announces month-long cleanup for May

The city of Sullivan has announced its second annual, month-long cleanup effort will be in May.
The “City Wide Cleanup” is an effort that encourages citizens of Sullivan to bring authorized items/trash to the city garage to be properly disposed of free of charge. Dumpsters will be available for use.
The City’s 2020 month-long cleanup resulted in over 42.4 tons of trash collected with 304 total participating vehicles.
“Last year, our administration extended our previous weekend cleanup efforts for an entire month,” Mayor Clint Lamb said in a news release. “It proved to be extremely successful last year and truly allowed our citizens to take pride in their homes and community as a whole."
Sullivan residents are welcome to bring authorized items/trash to dispose and place in available dumpsters at the city garage. Participants must be residents; IDs will be checked.
Upon arrival, participants will be directed to a dumpster. There will be dumpsters for regular trash and a dumpster dedicated to metal. Participants are required to unload items themselves and are encouraged to bring help if needed. There will be equipment to help lift heavy items from vehicles if needed.
Beginning Monday (May 3), Sullivan residents may bring authorized items/trash to the garage at 317 South Broad Street. The schedule is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Friday, as well as 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.
Acceptable bulk items include household furniture, mattresses, large toys, carpeting tied in three-foot bundles and appliances not containing chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrofluorocarbons (HCFCs).
All liquids/antifreeze must be removed from appliances.
Unauthorized items include construction debris, building materials, paint, tires, ammunition, liquid waste, electronics, hazardous waste, air conditioners and refrigerators.
