A suitcase left near a fuel pump led to an investigation and road closure Friday night in Shelburn, according to Sullivan County authorities.
Witnesses reported a male placed a suitcase behind a sign near the fuel pump at the Casey's gas station and convenience store, said Sheriff Clark Cottom.
Shelburn Town Marshal Matt Price cordoned off the area with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and the Shelburn and Thunderbird fire departments.
As a precaution, a special response team from Indiana State police was dispatched. Indiana 48 near U.S. 41 was closed while police investigated. At 10:45 p.m., ISP technicians determined the suitcase contained no dangerous objects, the sheriff said.
Police have detained for questioning an individual suspected of leaving the package there, he added.
