Financial challenges prompted the Vigo County School Corp. to recommend a combination of spending cuts and an operating referendum in 2019, topics that dominated headlines the last half of the year.
In June, Superintendent Rob Haworth announced the district was deficit spending; the cash balance had gone from $33.8 million in 2016 to a projected $13.5 million by the end of this year.
The reasons included enrollment loss, state funding not keeping up with inflation, declines in federal funding and staffing increases related to safety, health and wellness.
In response, Haworth recommended a two-pronged approach: $4 million in spending cuts and an eight-year, $7 million operating referendum to be placed on the ballot in the fall.
He described the referendum as a “bridge” to help support safety/security, health/wellness and improved teacher/staff pay, especially for beginning teachers, while the district right-sized based on declining enrollment.
The referendum passed Nov. 5, while spending cuts still await board action.
Proposed spending cuts
In late October, Haworth outlined $5.5 million in spending cuts and revenue enhancements that involved three fewer elementary schools, selling the downtown administration building, cutting pay for top central office administrators and a redesign of alternative education.
McLean Education Center would no longer offer alternative education under the proposal.
Also, for one year only, Haworth proposed extending the current bus replacement timetable and foregoing $1.5 million in spending on new school buses.
While some of the cuts can be implemented by administration without board approval, major changes will require board approval; the cuts, as proposed, are to be implemented in three phases.
“We have tried to avoid layoffs and we’re trying to protect the educational aspect of our operation,” Haworth stated in October. He cautioned that if the referendum didn’t pass, spending cuts would increase to $8 million.
As far as school redistricting/consolidation, the district will create a voluntary Elementary School Reduction Task Force to identify school consolidation for Phases 2 and 3. The district currently operates 18 elementary schools, and recommendations call for 15.
Key revenue enhancements would include expansion of the Vigo Virtual Success Academy to K-12, then beyond Vigo County; the district also hopes to start an International Exchange program in which enrolled students would pay tuition.
Successful referendum
On Nov. 5, Vigo County voters gave a thumbs up to the operational referendum by a vote of 12,773 in favor, or 54.1 percent, to 10,839 opposed or 45.9 percent.
“This community loves its schools,” Haworth said that evening. “In the end, I think seeing the connection between school and a community that’s prosperous won tonight.”
In months leading up to the election, he attended more than 50 meetings to explain the referendum and why it was needed.
A political action committee also had been formed to win passage of the operational referendum; the PAC used a website and social media to get its message across. The campaign also involved door-to-door efforts, mailers and yard signs.
The successful referendum increases property taxes for operating expenses by $7 million per year for eight years, with a tax rate of 16.2 cents per $100 assessed value. The owner of a Vigo County home with a median value of $90,700 would pay $43.32 more per year.
• In fall, the school district opened the Vigo Virtual Success Academy, the district’s first online school serving grades 9-12 and based out of Booker T. Washington High School. The goal was to bring “home” some of the 367 students who attended virtual schools outside of Vigo County last year. At an average of $6,362 in state funding per student last year, that represented a loss of about $2.3 million annually in state funding.
As of Dec. 27, VVSA enrollment was 107, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
Officials say it is helping stabilize enrollment; while the school district’s enrollment continues to decline, the rate of decline is slowing.
