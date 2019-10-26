Successful Drug Take Back Day in Vigo County

A stream of cars, as steady as the day’s rain, flowed through The Meadows Shopping Center parking lot Saturday as volunteers for National Drug Take Back Day collected excess prescription medication.
Hosted locally by Drug-Free Vigo County and Chances And Services for Youth, the organizations paired with Terre Haute Police Department, Indiana State Excise Police and Indiana State University Police to safely destroy unused prescription drugs.
By midday more than 50 pounds of medication, mostly pills, had been collected.
According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, nearly 10 million Americans misused prescription drugs. The study says a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
Marantha Hamilton, a pharmacist who volunteered at the Kroger drop off near Fort Harrison Road, said collecting medication is the easiest way to prevent that resale and abuse.
“53% of misuse starts with medications found in homes of family and friends,” Hamilton said. “With that much misuse coming from stuff just laying around, this is the perfect way to get rid of it in a safe and environmentally way.”
Kandace Brown, Drug Free Vigo County coordinator, echoed Hamilton’s sentiment, saying unused medication contributes to the nation’s ongoing opioid epidemic.
“Like the fentanyl just dropped off, or any of the other narcotics we see, when they’re not disposed of properly or not being used, we’re seeing an increase in its abuse in the community, the state and the nation,” Brown said.
“Its important to know what your medications are in the cabinet and dispose of them properly.”
And while some brought but a bottle or two, others dropped off grocery sacks full of pill bottles. Regardless of the amount, however, Hamilton said getting any amount of unused medication out of people’s homes is a win.
“Anything left laying around that you don’t need is a great threat to kids and pets,” Hamilton said. “And maybe you have a guest in your home, and you don’t always know everyone’s past or current troubles, and they could take something and get very sick or worse.
“Bottom line is, if you’re one something and you get off of it before you run out, get rid of it.”
If that is the case, Hamilton said, medications can be turned in to local law enforcement agencies.
In Indiana, officers collected 22,757 pounds of prescription drugs in April’s Drug Take-Back Day event. Nationally, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency reported a record-setting 937,443 pounds of prescription drugs collected across the country.
Since National Drug Take-Back Day’s inception, nearly 11 million pounds of prescription medication has been turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.