Tuesday morning, Shelly Rector kneeled beside 2-year-old Nolan Knierim as he worked a wooden puzzle using star-shaped pieces.
“Keep turning it. It will go in,” she encouraged the child as he diligently tried to fit the pieces into the right places.
“Good job,” she told him when he met success. Other children played with chalk or explored using a light table.
Rector is owner and director of Munchkin Land Daycare and Preschool located across from Woodrow Wilson Middle School. Munchkin Land is level 4, the highest rating on the state’s Paths to Quality program, for both its preschool and infant/toddler programs.
Munchkin Land is one of four child care facilities benefiting from $160,000 in United Way of the Wabash Valley grant funding to expand the number of children that can be served. Each site will receive $40,000 over two years.
After a competitive application process, volunteers evaluated and selected four childcare sites: Munchkin Land, VIP Kinder College South LLC, Brazil First United Methodist Church and Kiddie Cove LLC.
The grants will result in an additional 140 children who can be served, United Way officials said Tuesday in making the announcement. The funds will help offset construction costs, invest in teacher training and curriculum and provide high-quality supplies to providers.
This is the third round of the Quality Childcare Initiative from United Way’s Success By 6 Impact Council.
Rector is currently licensed for 16 in the preschool program and 12 in infant/toddler. The grant will enable her to add 20 seats.
“We plan to use the grant funds towards being able to increase our infant and toddler program from 12 kids to 16 kids,” she said. Also, another part of the facility will be licensed to add a Level 4 preschool/preK program for 4- and 5-year-olds. That will enable Munchkin Land to serve another 16 children.
As Rector can attest, the demand for high quality child care is great. “We get calls every day,” she said.
United Way officials also can attest to the great need in the community.
According to Early Learning Indiana’s 2022 Closing the Gap Report, “The percentage of Indiana’s childcare facilities that are higher-quality [Paths to Quality Levels 3 and 4] is 46%, but for United Way’s five Indiana counties, the number is only 32%.”
“High quality child care lays the foundation for learning and success,” said Abby Desboro, United Way co-executive director. It significantly influences long-term growth and development.
Over the last few years, United Way has helped to create more than 400 new childcare seats in the Wabash Valley.
“High-quality childcare openings help ensure our youth are adequately prepared to enter kindergarten ready to succeed and learn while also making our region more attractive to new businesses and employees looking to relocate,” Danielle Isbell, United Way said co-executive director.
Rector is looking forward to helping meet the need. “We are thankful to have been chosen to receive the grant. We are excited to increase our enrollment by opening an additional Level 4 preschool,” she said.
Abby Noblitt, owner of VIP Kinder College, a level 4 program, said the grant is enabling the program to open a second location at East Springhill Drive and South 13th Street. The existing site, which has been in business for 30 years, is at South Brown and College avenues.
The new location is expected to open within a month, Noblitt said. The funds will provide high-quality materials at the new site and quality teaching staff.
The program currently serves 48 children, age six weeks to five years, at the existing location, At the new location, it will be able to serve an additional 53 children, ages 24 months to 5 years. Quality care is in high demand, she said. “We need to get these places open.”
She has a long wait list, “Enough to fill the new location,” she said.
