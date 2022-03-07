Submit entries for Community Foundation's 30th Anniversary Art Collection now

Arts Illiana, in partnership with the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, announces a call to artists to celebrate the Community Foundation’s 30th anniversary.
The Community Foundation has assisted individuals, families and businesses to create permanent endowments that support charitable organizations and opportunities in west-central Indiana with its primary focus being Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties. Over that time, the Foundation has distributed more than $41 million, providing grants to charitable organizations and scholarships to help area students pursue higher education.
In commemoration of this milestone, the Foundation will host a year-long 30th anniversary celebration to involve the philanthropic partners that have provided time, talent and treasure to enrich lives in the Wabash Valley. The 30th Anniversary Art Collection is one of the anniversary events.
The Foundation seeks to acquire originally produced 2D or 3D art pieces to be permanently displayed throughout its offices, as well as in print and digital media. In recognition of the importance of the artistic community, the Foundation has created this opportunity to highlight the talent of visual artists living and working in the Wabash Valley service area.
“Since our earliest years, the Community Foundation has been supportive of the arts and the important role it plays in our communities,” said Beth Tevlin, executive director of the Foundation. “The local arts sector and the creative people it employs not only enhance the quality of life, but provide a magnet for cultural tourism, attract and retain talent, and contribute to the Wabash Valley’s overall economic vitality."
Artists from Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties are invited "to share their perceptions of the Community Foundation’s role in the community through visually reflective pieces of art,” Tevlin said.
Artists must be at least 18 to participate and submissions should interpret the impact of the Foundation on the community. This could include its donors’ philanthropy, its grantees’ programs or projects, changing perceptions within the community, or its mission/vision.
The Foundation will purchase up to six individual pieces.
Artists may access the RFQ via a link on the artsilliana.com home page. Questions regarding RFQ may be directed to Jon Robeson, Arts Illiana executive director at info@artsilliana.org or by calling 812-235-5007. Artists seeking information about the Community Foundation are encouraged to review the Community Foundation’s website at www.wvcf.org.Artists will be able to make a site visit to the Community Foundation offices. Details about tour days and times are listed in the RFQ.
