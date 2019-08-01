Terre Haute-based Freitag-Weinhardt Inc. will serve as a mechanical subcontractor for Gray Construction for a Saturn Petcare facility in the Vigo County Industrial Park II.
Saturn Petcare, headquartered in Bremen, Germany, and is a subsidiary of the Heristo Group, is to invest more than $38 million to establish its first U.S. operation after purchasing a 350,000-square-foot former Pfizer facility and 127 acres in November 2018 in the industrial park.
Saturn PetCare, established in 1987, is the largest private-label pet food manufacturer in Europe and globally ranks as the seventh-largest pet food manufacturer.
The company is to create 200 jobs by 2024.
Freitag-Weinhardt, in a news release Thursday, said it plans to employ 30 to 40 workers on the project. Freitag-Weinhardt, Inc. was founded in 1883.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.