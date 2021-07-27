Stuff the Bus campaign for 2021 begins

The annual Stuff the Bus school supply donation drive is again virtual this year.
A collaborative event among United Way of the Wabash Valley and local school districts, Stuff the Bus provides school supplies directly to local children in need.
Stuff the Bus serves Clay Community Schools, Marshall Community Unit School District, North Central Parke Community School Corp., Northeast School Corporation, North Vermillion Community School Corp., Rural Community Academy, South Vermillion Community School Corp., Southwest School Corp. and Vigo County School Corp.
Visit www.uwwv.org/school by Aug. 7 to select a school district of your choice and order from their customized Amazon Wish List. Supplies will be delivered directly to the school and distributed by school staff to families in need. If you don’t feel like shopping, monetary donations will be accepted on www.uwwv.org/school and the most-needed supplies will be purchased for the school districts.
Contact the United Way office at 812-235-6287 if you need more information or would like to make a direct monetary donation.
All supplies will be distributed by the local school districts to the children in need.
“One in five of our local children live in poverty, but having school supplies should not limit their academic success,” Richard Payonk, Executive Director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley, said in a news release. “School administrators tell us that children routinely show up to school without the basic tools they need to do their school work. Though it might be easy to think that a notebook, a pack of pencils, or markers are small when it comes to greater needs, being equipped with these tools has a profound impact on a students’ social, emotional, and academic performance. When a student has the right. supplies for school – doors of possibility open.”
