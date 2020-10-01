Study: Indiana teacher shortage eases slightly

Just over 87% of Indiana public school districts are reporting a teacher shortage this year, a slight improvement over last year, according to an annual survey done through Indiana State University’s Bayh College of Education.
Last year, 92% reported a shortage.
“I think we’re seeing a bit of an increase in teachers that are available in some of the categories. But overall, it’s still very alarming that 87% are still struggling to find teachers,” said Terry McDaniel, ISU professor of educational leadership who oversees the survey.
McDaniel sent the survey to 285 public school districts, of which 180 responded. Districts were surveyed in mid- September.
He credits state Department of Education initiatives to promote teaching. “I think there’s a little bit higher interest in people going into education ... not much, but enough to make a difference the past few years,” he said.
McDaniel also credits school districts for strengthening efforts to recruit teachers and market their districts.
“It’s not just an increase in people going into programs; it’s an increase in districts being able to reach out and do a little bit more marketing and finding people to come into the systems.”
“That’s probably bigger than new people coming into education,” he said.
However, that more aggressive recruitment can hurt those districts unable to pay competitive salaries. Many districts struggle to keep teachers because they can’t pay as much as neighboring districts.
“Sometimes there’s a huge difference” in salary, McDaniel said.
New teachers with a lot of college debt will look for the higher-paying jobs.
The greatest shortage areas include special education, affecting 66% of districts reporting a shortage; science, 61% and math, 47%. Math has seen some improvement this year.
“The shockers were that elementary passed English in terms of shortages,” he said, with 37% indicating shortages in elementary, and 33% in English.
Social studies was another eye-opener, McDaniel said, with 17% reporting a shortage, compared to 6% last year.
“It used to be if you had a social studies degree, you better be willing to coach or you couldn’t get a job. And now there are districts reporting a social studies shortage.”
A few superintendents commented on struggling to find elementary applicants. McDaniel said when he was a principal and superintendent, “You could pretty well pick who you wanted.” He’d have 200 applicants for one job.
With that smaller pool, “That means a smaller number of quality people,” he said.
The survey also indicates that emergency permits remain high, with 92% of districts with shortages applying for emergency permits. Last year 94% did so, and in 2015, 79% did.
That’s consistent with Indiana Department of Education findings. Emergency permit numbers increased by 684, or 18%, between 2018-19 and 2019-20. “We are in an atypical time and staffing is especially challenging. By looking at the increased emergency permits alone, it is evident schools are still affected by a shortage,” said Adam Baker, Indiana Department of Education press secretary.
For 2018-19, the state granted 3,812 emergency permits, and for 2019-20, it was 4,496.
With the way data is reported, “It may not be until we are completely out of the pandemic that we will be able to truly analyze the extent of its effect on the shortage,” Baker said.
Emergency permits are necessary for those who teach in an area they are not licensed to teach.
Of districts that used emergency permits, 11 had 17 or more on emergency permits; three had 25 on permit; one had 28 on permit; and one had 34 on emergency permit.
Also, 52 percent employed teachers outside their licensed area, the same as last year.
Additionally, 34 percent used full-time substitute teachers, compared to 28 percent last year and 22 percent in 2015.
Districts were asked if they have implemented new efforts to recruit teachers, and 43 percent said yes. Those responded listed attending more teacher fairs; use of social media; hiring events; increase in starting pay; signing bonus; virtual career fairs; and recruiting non-teaching degree people to go into transition programs.
Another question asked if COVID-19 had on effect on the ability to find teachers for 2020.
Among the answers:
• “Yes, the pool is empty, many veteran teachers struggled to return and no subs want to work.”
• “Qualified candidates are not wanting to do in-person instruction.”
• “Yes it has been very difficult to find candidates that want to go into schools and many are leaving because of COVID.”
• “Needed more staff in order to provide in-person and virtual options.”
• “Yes, we had a handful of teachers take a one-year leave due to health concerns.”
McDaniel said when he talks to district officials, the biggest problem they have faced in the pandemic is finding substitute teachers, particularly full-time substitutes. Some are hired full-time to cover openings wherever they occur and they worry about that increased exposure.
Also, some teachers want to stay where they are, and not move to another district even if the pay might be greater, he said. That has impacted some districts facing shortages.
In terms of overall comments on the shortage, one person commented, “There needs to be a greater focus on significantly increasing teacher pay,” and government officials need to demonstrate a greater level of respect for teachers and administrators.
One person wrote, “No end in sight.” Another stated, “What has been destroyed with the passing of one bill will take years to repair.” Another comment read, “We have less qualified teachers every year to choose from for open positions.”
The Vigo County School Corp. had about 40 long-term subs last year, and “that’s consistent again this year,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. Areas of consistent need are special education, science and career/technology education.
At ISU, the College of Education has been staying relatively steady in terms of numbers of teacher education students, said dean Janet Coleman. “The pandemic is having an impact. We are slightly down in new freshman this year, but I’m hopeful that this is a temporary decrease.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.