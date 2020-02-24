Students talk up ISU to lawmakers

Indiana State University took over the north atrium of the Statehouse for ISU Day on Monday, with students showing legislators a slice of what makes the institution distinct, impactful and a smart investment for the state.
More than 50 lawmakers browsed table displays about ISU’s colleges, organizations and student research, according to an ISU news release.
“This is always a special day for ISU, as our greatest advocates are our students,” said Greg Goode, executive director of government relations.
“This gives legislators from across the state the opportunity to hear from ISU students and be reminded of the great return on their investment in ISU. It also gives students the experience of advocating to their elected officials.”
The Scott College of Business, the Student Government Association, and 21st Century Scholars were among the campus entities represented. Individual students had tables explaining their research.
Graduate student Andrew Case and senior Kirsten Campbell promoted ISU’s chapter of the American Democracy Project. The ADP is an association of state colleges and universities devoted to “public higher education’s role in preparing the next generation of informed, engaged citizens for our democracy.”
Case said he told lawmakers about “doing civic engagement with students and how it relates to Terre Haute and their home communities.” Among the topics: last November’s casino and school funding referendums.
Campbell said she told lawmakers it’s a non-partisan group that educates students on issues such as absentee voting.
Wabash Valley lawmakers who showed up for the event were Sen. Jon Ford, Rep. Bob Heaton, Rep. Alan Morrison and Rep. Tonya Pfaff.
ISU alumni, also legislators, who participated were Rep. Steve Bartels, Heaton, Rep. Randy Lyness and Rep. Greg Steuerwald.
