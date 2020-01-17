Students take, meet the challenge

Building a tape dispenser that can be used with only one hand was a challenge accepted by 21 high school students Friday morning.
Three of those students created tape dispensers so functional they will represent their schools in a state competition in March.
The challenge was part of the Regional Career Development Conference for students in nine area high schools operating a Jobs for America's Graduates workforce skills and readiness program.
Students competed in a variety of skills such as interviewing, writing, public speaking, financial literacy, critical thinking and career presentation.
Morgan Ornduff, a junior from Terre Haute South, won third place in Creative Solutions for her tape dispenser creation that hung around her neck to be hands free until she needed to pull off a piece of tape.
"I made it look like a little robot," Ornduff said of her design.
The 21 students in the Creative Solutions classroom were given a small dowel rod, scissors, serrated edge strip, rubber bands, paper clips and binder clips, tape, and either a toilet paper roll, empty plastic bottle or a sheet of cardboard to make their tape dispenser.
With a little bit of guidance from Tad Foster, emeritus faculty member and former dean of the College of Technology at Indiana State University, the students had about a half-hour to make their item.
Allen Haire, a Terre Haute South senior, decided to use rubber bands to attach his dispenser to his wrist.
Maverick Summers from North Putnam High School, used a piece of cardboard to simulate a standard desktop tape dispenser.
"I like the teamwork," Summers said of being in the JAG program. "I like making a bond with new people."
JAG helps students develop skills such as problem solving, leadership, job seeking, team building and academics, which are all necessary to complete post-secondary training and success in today's job market.
More than 135 JAG programs operate in Indiana, and the schools participating at Ivy Tech were from Northview, Riverton Parke, West Vigo, North Putnam, Sullivan, Cloverdale, Parke Heritage, Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South.
David Tucker, vice president for Workforce Development/Community Services at Vincennes University, said many of the students in the JAG program come from challenging backgrounds and face barriers to graduating high school before they get involved in JAG.
"When we seem them in the competition, applying the skills they've practiced, we know they are going to be successful," Tucker said. "That, for me, is the best thing. Their peers with no access to these skills are not set up to success the way these kids are."
Tucker led the interview session with students.
"One of the important traits of interviewing is to brag about yourself," Tucker said, noting that it is also important to be humble at the same time.
All of the students in the interview sessions came in with completed resumes and cover letters, as well as a good sense of how a good interview should go, he said.
Of the students in the Creative Solutions section, Ornduff will be joined at the state competition by Sullivan High School students Logan Monroe, who placed first, and Michael Morgan, who placed second.
Instructor Foster commended the students for their creativity, but noted that all of them made the first mistake that many trained engineers also make.
None of the students took a few minutes to first think about the challenge and sketched out their ideas.
"You all went straight to trial and error," Foster said. "Too often, professional engineers use trial and error more than using their brains."
In the Wabash Valley, the JAG program is supported by the local school administrations and the Western Indiana Workforce Development Board.
