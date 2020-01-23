Students study historic moment in real time

As President Donald Trump's impeachment trial continues in Washington D.C., students in James Kendall's AP government class at West Vigo High School are following the historic proceedings and comparing it to past presidential impeachments.
While students have different opinions on outcomes they would like to see, some share at least one point of view — there's too much partisanship and not enough cooperation on the part of Congress, which doesn't bode well for decision-making that affects their future.
"I wish we weren't so divisive," said student Andy Myers. "It's kind of crazy to think I'm going to grow up in a country where our leaders can't get along or can't agree on many things. That's kind of scary, looking out for the future of our country."
He views current impeachment proceedings as "very political," but that's been true in past instances as well. "My first impression [of proceedings against President Trump] is it's a chance to take power away from the president and give it back to the Democrats," Myers said.
He'd like to see the president acquitted.
"I feel like President Trump has done a lot of great things for our country and I don't want to see that go away in 2020-24 due to the Ukraine situation that I don't believe Americans feel is important," Myers said.
Through his studies in Kendall's class, he's learned that impeachment "is not immediate removal from office. There is a trial that goes on. ... I learned about how the impeachment process actually works," he said.
What's different in 2020, Myers believes, is that people are more involved with this impeachment because of social media and Internet; they have more access and are able to voice their opinions to a wider audience.
The downside is it creates a more divisive atmosphere because "people feel they can hide behind their screen and say whatever they want."
Kendall's class has been keeping tabs on the impeachment proceedings from the time it was debated in the House, and it is continuing through the trial.
"We have studied details of the Clinton impeachment in the 1990's, the Andrew Johnson impeachment in the 1860's, and Richard Nixon's near impeachment and subsequent resignation of the presidency in the 1970's," Kendall said. "We have compared and contrasted the current Trump impeachment to the previous presidential impeachments in U.S. history."
Discussion on the current impeachment trial took up much of Kendall's class Thursday morning, where they compared the impeachments of Johnson and Clinton with that of Trump.
Kendall pointed to a December 1998 article in U.S. News and World Report that stated, "The House that voted to impeach President Clinton is more deeply divided than at any time since Reconstruction."
Then, he asked students, what would publications say today, in 2020, about the current impeachment, especially related to partisanship?
A student responded, "They would probably say the same thing," but things are even more divided than in the 1990s.
In an interview, Kendall said his goal is for students "to understand the Constitutional powers that Congress has and the president has and to continue the ongoing discussion as to what are the limits of power and what are the appropriate checks on presidential power."
The students are witnessing history, and the more they know about it, "The better they can share that story and their opinions on the story, and their reactions to different things, as they move on with their life," Kendall said.
Another student, Krista Kane, said she really believes the impeachment proceedings "really expose the divide, the partisan politics, and the decisions they make based on party lines and not what's best for the country."
Similar to Myers, that concerns her, and it "worries me for the future — my future, especially."
Asked how she'd like to see the trial end, she responded, "I'd like to see [President Trump] removed from office."
The president is not above the law, and the accusations involving foreign policy are quite serious, she said.
The president "was trying to dig up dirt on an opponent using a foreign ally and potentially withheld money from that ally. That's very concerning and autocratic to me and in a democracy that shouldn't be happening."
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.