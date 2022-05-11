Students, staff, community come together to celebrate Meadows Elementary

Meadows Elementary School celebrated its history Wednesday evening with a party. Students jumped and squealed on inflatable bouncing attractions on the playground as three inflatable tube guys danced outside the school.
Plenty of pizza, chips and drinks were consumed. An ice cream truck had the legend "Bring Back The Past" on its side door, a sentiment no doubt shared by Meadows' teachers and parents in lieu of its impending closure. Many wore T-shirts with a penguin surrounded by the words "Meadows Elementary 1956-2022."
It was the most bittersweet fun imaginable.
"Usually, when we're leaving, we know we'll see each other in the fall — this year is more different; it's a more grand celebration that they'll remember more," principal Cassandra Cook said before the event. "It'll be very emotional."
"It's a really hard night," said Valeri Kershaw, who began as a first grade teacher this year. "Even leading up to it, I've had a pit in my stomach. Bounce houses as the school is closing."
The Vigo County School Corporation announced in January that it would be repurposing the school, despite a vociferous community effort to keep its doors open. "I'm proud of our community," said Cook, who has yet to be reassigned though all of Meadows' faculty and staff have been assigned jobs elsewhere. "I didn't know what to expect — when the announced we'd be closing, everyone was so supportive of the school. I was surprised that the community was so vocal and fought for our school."
Cook's voice cracked as she said, "This is a family and it's hard to say good-bye to everybody. I've been here nine years. The kids look to us for support — we're a second home and we're second parents."
Diana Allen, who has been a math liaison for Meadows as well as a variety of other local schools, agreed about the family aspect.
"The staff was very welcoming and always kind," she said. "They help each other, they're very supportive, and that's important — you have to support each other in this kind of environment. They accept everyone."
"That's how I ended up working here is because even as a volunteer, I felt the family and community here," said Kershaw, who began volunteering for the school when her daughter began attending it. "Even in the six years I've been involved here, you see there are generations of families that continue to come back here. It's devastating." Kershaw will return to teaching high school English.
"We are a family," said Kathy Deal, library media specialist. "That's one of [Cook's] strengths — she knits an entire staff together as a family."
Deal's library hosted a reception for former teachers and staff during the party, with old yearbooks on the tables for them to page through and reminisce.
She'll be going to Lost Creek Elementary School in the fall. "I love students, I love teaching, and I'm committed to loving the next school where I go and developing relationships with the kids there," she said. "But I will always treasure the years I spent here."
Deal was one of a number of teachers who fondly recalled getting hugs from their students. Cheryl Joyal said the huggers didn't have to be a teacher's own students.
"When I worked here, I would have children stop by my door that I didn't even know their name, but they would come in for a hug," she remembered. "I could be that touch point for them."
For Joyal, Meadows' closure is a double whammy — both she and her children attended the school, and she taught kindergarten there for 16 years.
"It broke my heart," she said. "I was hoping that something might happen that we could keep it open. It's a neighborhood school with a high-poverty population, and those children really need a small environment that feels like home. It was difficult to know this was going away."
"It's almost as if we've had a constant counseling session for the past six months," said Kershaw. "I have had students break down at the most random times. They don't want to switch schools and are feeling unsettled."
Several teachers pointed out that the schools that will be inheriting the students have gone out of their way to be welcoming to their new charges. Chad and Donella Henderson report that that's been the case for their second grader Sienna.
"She's excited for a new adventure — she's going to DeVaney, and she's been on a tour there and really likes it," said Donella.
"She has some friends going to DeVaney with her, so she's happy," added Chad.
Deidra Wiley, grandparent of Meadows second-grader Kamden Tyson, was philosophical about the decision.
"With the size of the student body, I have mixed emotions about this," she said. "I worked here in 1990 and [the announcement] really surprised me. It was a very, very good school. When I worked here it was really nice."
Sketched on the playground basketball court is a hopscotch diagram. Instead of numbers, the pattern read, "I am"/"Powerful"/"Brave"/"Curious"/"Smart" all the way to the payoff, "Worth It."
Many feel the same way about Meadows.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.