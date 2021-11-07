Vigo County School Corp. high school students in grades 9-12 are invited to participate in a racial justice essay contest that concludes Dec. 10.
The contest is being conducted by the Equal Justice Initiative in partnership with the Facing Injustice Project, an initiative of the Greater Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP.
Up to $5,000 in scholarships will be awarded.
Students are asked to examine the history of a topic of racial injustice and to discuss its legacy today.
Essays should explain the chosen topic using a specific historical event(s), explore how the injustice persists, and imagine solutions for a future free from racial injustice. Students are encouraged to reflect on how the topic impacts their own lives and communities.
Information is available at: bit.ly/3q5zKrx.
A question and answer session for students will be conducted from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 16 to provide additional support in writing an essay. The session will take place at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club, 13th and Locust streets.
The essay scholarship contest is part of the community remembrance work of the Greater Terre Haute NAACP branch and the Facing Injustice Remembrance Project. A marker for George Ward, a black man who was lynched in 1901, was placed in Fairbanks Park on Sept. 26.
The essay contest launched in September, and teachers are available to assist students in each school. Scholarship winners will be recognized during a Martin Luther King, Jr. Summit on Jan. 22.
To learn more about participating in the contest, see the eligibility and essay guidelines at: bit.ly/3GOW9zp.
Participating teachers in each school who will act as student on-site contacts are Kyle Burdick, Terre Haute North; Peggy Grabowski, Terre Haute South; Jim Kendall, West Vigo; Christy Ellis, Booker T. Washington and Vigo Virtual Academy.
According to Linda Lambert, local adviser for the essay project, Equal Justice Initiative will review the essays submitted, and three to four winners will be awarded scholarships totaling $5,000. All essay writers will be notified by EJI when judging is complete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.