Students get some surprises in financial planning exercise

Woodrow Wilson Middle School eighth-grader Izzie Pohler learned some valuable lessons Wednesday as she participated in a Junior Achievement program that teaches students about budgeting and managing money.
“Being an adult is hard,” she said, after she had been assigned an occupation, salary and family status and visited 22 stations that include taxes, housing, transportation and health insurance.
While Pohler came out in the “black” by the time she finished and balanced her checkbook, the experience was eye-opening. The cost of some of the items surprised her, including those of basic household necessities. In the exercise, she was a software engineer, married with two children.
The program, called Financial Planning for Real Life (formerly Let’s Get Real), is conducted by Junior Achievement in the Wabash Valley with assistance from many volunteers. It was offered to all Vigo County School Corp. eighth-graders over two days at Woodrow Wilson. About 1,200 students were expected to participate, with assistance from about 175 volunteers.
Brett Taylor, Junior Achievement district manager, said students are treated as though they are 27-year-old adults with no help from home. Students learn to “plan their budgets responsibly, and they get to make choices.”
Students may overspend and then have to visit the financial counseling station to modify their spending habits.
“I like to work with the transportation station to try to sell them on a Corvette or Camaro,” the more costly options, Taylor said.
The goal of the program is to give the eighth-graders “an understanding of what their parents go through every day and the financial planning required in running a household,” Taylor said.
In just a few short years, the eighth-graders will be working a first job, and hopefully, the program will instill the importance of saving money and spending wisely, Taylor said.
A little later in the noon-hour session, Taylor sat at the transportation station and suggested to Kaylynn Jackson a more expensive vehicle, but she wanted a less costly minivan with payments at $225 per month. The minivan was in the “bargain” category, meaning it was five to eight years old, high mileage and might require upkeep.
A Camaro in the “expensive category” had $1,060 monthly payments, and a minivan in the average category cost $350 per month.
Jackson was assigned as a physical therapist, married with one child. Her salary was $4,820 per month, or $57,840 per year. The 15-year-old said she was learning “not to go for the very expensive things.”
After high school, Jackson would like to pursue a career in the medical field.
Elsewhere in the Woodrow Wilson gym, Marsha Dull, an Indiana State University employee who is on the Junior Achievement board, manned a station described as the “Wheel of Fortune.” She’d spin a wheel, and depending on where it ended, it might “cost” students or give them an unexpected bonus or windfall.
One student drew No. 15, which meant he had to pay $45 for his child’s school pictures. Another student drew No. 16, “employee of the month,” and received a $50 bonus.
The Junior Achievement program “helps them understand what expenses they’re going to be facing once they get older. It helps with their financial literacy and I think it’s very valuable,” Dull said.
After visiting the 22 stations, Wilson student Ryland Hayes also finished in the black, but he learned, “It’s hard keeping track of your finances.” His assigned occupation was a plumber, and he had one child as his assigned family status.
The exercise helped Hayes realize that “having a good career is very important.”
Meanwhile, Wilson eighth-grader Tristen Chatman visited the financial counseling station after he saw he was getting into financial trouble. His occupation was medical records transcriptionist and his pay was $2,920 per month; his family status was married with three children.
The financial adviser suggested to him that he may have to go for “bargain” choices as opposed to “average” choices, which tended to be out of his price range. Instead of two family cars, he settled for one car. The adviser also suggested less expensive housing.
The program “showed me to save a lot and to be smart with my money,” Chatman said. One thing that surprised him was the cost of health care for children.
In real life, Chatman said he would like to go into engineering as a career choice.
Taylor noted that the program formerly known as “Let’s Get Real” has undergone a name change and it has been trademarked by the St. Louis office. “We’re able to take the program to other locations and expand to more students,” he said. The program originated in Terre Haute.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.