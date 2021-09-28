Students get opportunity to explore their futures

Vigo County School Corp. high school students, as well as some out-of-county visitors, had an opportunity to explore college, career and military opportunities Tuesday during the annual Wabash Valley College and Career Fair conducted at West Vigo High School.
Participating organizations included including ISU, Ivy Tech, Rose-Hulman and Saint-Mary-of-the Woods College; colleges from other parts of Indiana and a few from Illinois; military and trades groups; as well as 21st Century Scholars, INvestEd and WorkOne.
"We're really excited to give students opportunities to see all of the options available to them," said YeVonne Jones, VCSC district school counseling coach. Primarily VCSC juniors and seniors attended as well as some students from Dugger Union Community School Corp.
The event was open to other Wabash Valley high schools, but not as many attended this year, likely because of the pandemic.
"Students need options to explore," Jones said. "Do they want to enroll in a college, university or community college? Do they want to be employed through the trades or go right into the world of work? Or do they look at enlistment into the military?"
The hope is that students will leave with a plan for one of the three E's — enlisted, enrolled or employed.
Among those attending was Evan Mullenix, a North Vigo senior, who made an initial stop at ISU's table and spoke with Ron Payne, an ISU admissions representative. "I haven't really decided too much yet. I'm more just looking for an idea of what I might want to do in the future," Mullenix said.
He's considering one of the Terre Haute colleges. He's not yet sure what he wants to study, but it will "probably be something with youth," Mullenix said.
Payne said students attending the college/career fair showed a lot of interest in ISU, and this week, the application fee is waived as part of College Go Week. He answered a lot of questions about college majors, costs and ISU's new Indiana State Advantage.
Stopping at the Trine University table was Serena Brannon, a South Vigo senior; Trine is located Angola, in northeastern Indiana. "I'm just trying to figure out exactly where I would like to go to college," she said. She thinks she may choose to go to college a little closer to home.
Brannon wants to be a registered nurse, and "I'm trying to figure out what would be the best medical program for me," she said.
Grace Villa, a West Vigo senior, is in the health careers pathway in high school and also is considering a career in nursing. The college/career fair provided her with a lot of information to help her make the best decision. She hopes to attend a local college.
