High school students can have fun collaborating with other teens and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students on music-themed projects and other hands-on activities March 14, from noon to 5 p.m., in the institute’s Sports and Recreation Center.
The free event, called SPARK!, for Student Projects Advocating Resourceful Knowledge, has been organized by Rose-Hulman’s Building Undergraduate Diversity (Rose-BUD) program to give high school and college students the opportunity to use creativity, problem-solving skills and teamwork to complete activities.
This year’s projects will involve music in a variety of ways, according to event co-organizer Rachel Harness.
Teams with the best technical and creative designs, as determined by student judges, will win prizes provided by the corporate sponsors Halliburton, Collins Aerospace and ArcelorMittal, along with the Rose-BUD program.
Students wishing to participate must register online at http://bit.ly/244pQpY by March 9.
Besides the design competition, there will be an introduction to creative design practices and discussions with Rose-Hulman professors about careers in science, engineering and mathematics.
Lunch and snacks will be served to all participants.
The Rose-BUD program is designed to broaden diversity among students interested in careers within science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. High school seniors with approved applications for Rose-Hulman enrollment are eligible for Rose-BUD scholarships. Find out more information at www.rose-hulman.edu/rosebud.
