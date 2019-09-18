Students build community, build careers

Garrett Padgett wasn’t sure what career he would pursue.
That was until he joined a building trades program in Career and Technical Education through the Vigo County School Corp.
“This program has taught me a lot in electrical, which will probably be my career in the future,” said Padgett, 18, a senior at West Vigo High School in his second year in the building trades program.
“I am a lot better with electrical and not as nervous to mess with it as I used to be,” he said. “I can ace measuring now,” he said, praising his building trades instructor, Kevin McCrea.
“I would love to get into the electrician’s union or be a lineman” Padgett said. “That was not my plan, but it changed after I got into this program.”
Padgett was among 19 students Wednesday who worked on framing trusses for a house on Farrington Court at the intersection of South 29th Street.
There, a little subdivision a block north of College Avenue and behind The Life Center was built entirely by students.
“We are building our seventh house in this neighborhood. There are nine lots total here” on which houses can be built, said McCrea, who has been teaching the construction course for 17 years.
Previously, he worked for 20 years in building sales and contracting.
“We do (nearly) everything with the students,” he said. “We hang the dry wall, but we don’t finish it. We prime the walls, but we don’t paint them. We have the HVAC (heating ventilation air conditioning) hired out,” McCrea said.
McCrea said the trades program homes are well built.
“We don’t pay for labor, so we can put more into the structure itself. If you were to stick your head in one of these crawl spaces, it has lights and is completely insulated,” he said. “As far as amenities, we have a certain amount of money for the carpeting and appliances. It is basically a little bit better than what you would get from a (speculative) house,” he said.
The program is available in all three high schools -- Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo -- in the Vigo County School Corp.
“We generally try to keep it for juniors and seniors. There are no real prerequisites to be in this program, but we like for them to take a beginning construction class if they can,” McCrea said.
After students complete the six-trimester course, they are eligible for a $2,000 state college scholarship or can join “the carpenters union at an advance rate, so it is like a six-month head start getting into the union. They get 50 cents an hour more raise than normal,” McCrea said.
Students spend about 85 percent of their time on the job site, with the remaining 15 percent in a classroom. This year, the program has 22 students in the morning session and 19 in an afternoon session.
The home design plans, McCrea said, are from Stephanie Driggers, a 1998 graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School who went through the building trades program. She now serves on the board, McCrea said, for the Vocational Construction Trades Inc., a non-profit formed in 1987 to provide building vocational training.
Last year’s 1,550-square foot student-built home sold for $162,500, McCrea said. That money goes to Vocational Construction Trades Inc., which then funds construction of the next home to be built.
Padgett said he has learned that building a house is not always done without mistakes and do-overs.
“Last year somebody went through the wall of our house, and Mr. McCrea was not very happy,” Padgett said.
McCrea said a student’s “rear end went through dry wall in a master bathroom. He went square between the studs. It was a good learning experience, as I had to show the students how to patch dry wall,” he said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
