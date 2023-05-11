Terre Haute police are investigating an incident in which a student made a threat against Woodrow Wilson Middle School on Wednesday.
The student, who was not on campus when the threat was made, was taken into police custody Wednesday.
“There was no immediate threat to students, staff or the school,” according to a VCSC statement.
The Vigo County School Corp. worked in partnership with the Terre Haute Police Department in responding to the incident.
According to Katie Shane, VCSC interim director of communication, “There was no lockdown or immediate threat.”
Students were kept inside until authorities located the student who made the threat, although “it was not a full lockdown,” Shane said Thursday.
